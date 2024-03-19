How was your life before entering into world of business?

I was born in Nuagarh under Sorada police station limits in Ganjam district. After primary and secondary education in a rural environment, I did Diploma in Pharmacy. Following this, I started a medicine shop at Rengali in my father’s place. But I had great interest in pursuing MBA. For this, a graduation degree was required and therefore I enrolled in a degree course at Rengali College and completed the course. I was ranked 7th in the competitive examination MAT and went to Delhi to study MBA.

Why did you decide to quit your job and become an entrepreneur?

After passing MBA, I started working in a company. At this time I used to visit almost all trade fairs held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. I was able to gain some business experience from there. Though I was employed, I always dreamt of starting my own business. Towards the end of 2002, I started a pillow making business. Gradually, I was able to make the business people-oriented by putting a stall in various trade fairs.

How did you expand your brand presence across Odisha?

Balancing product quality, customer demand and price increases the popularity of the product. I also adopted this formula. Later, I made and supplied pillows as an original equipment manufacturer for some reputed companies. Gradually my business grew and I named it Shoukeen. After that I started working as a distributor of a famous mattress company. A few years later, seeing successful business in Odisha, the company changed its policy, which did not suit me. So with my previous experience, I started selling mattresses under Shoukeen brand which became very popular in the market.

How is the demand for your brand in the market?

In the past, people used clothes or hand-made cotton mattresses on sofa or carpet. But in today’s era that trend has changed. With modern lifestyle, people are using mattresses made of coir, spring and foam sponge which make it soft and comfortable. In Odisha only 15 per cent of households have adopted this change which leaves space for a huge untapped market. Demand for our brand is outpacing the production quantity.

What is the secret behind Shoukeen brand’s popularity?

As ‘value for money’ is the concept of our company, we create quality products at reasonable price. Moreover, research is going on to make the best products available in the coming days. Above all, we strive to provide satisfactory products to all levels of customers. Our ‘ortho’ range of products are 100 per cent real ortho mattresses and are unique, tested, trusted and result-oriented.