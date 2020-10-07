One thing that needs to be taken care of with caution amid COVID crises is maintaining immunity. Many health experts are focused on how to strengthen their immunity. Balanced diet, exercise, etc. are necessary to maintain immunity.

Many people are also taking vitamin medicines on the advice of the doctor. With this, it is important to take care of some things. You may not know which of your day-to-day activities or habits are affecting your immunity.

The prolonged lockdown in this pandemic period has resulted in laziness among the people. It has affected human activities like sleeping and getting up etc. Many people still wake up on time and are not doing workouts. According to experts, these mistakes can be costly. Workout increases the production of antibodies and white blood cells i.e. white blood cells, which strengthen our immunity.

Those in the corona period who feel that they do not get out or stay at home will survive infection, then they are wrong. Even lying at home will not cure everything. So do not stay at home. Running or walking is beneficial for your health. It not only protects from many diseases, it also has a positive effect on your immunity. Regular walking or running strengthens your immunity.

Not sleeping well also affects your immunity. If sleep is not complete, laziness remains throughout the day. When you go to the doctor, they recommend you to get six to eight hours of sleep. So quit the habit of waking up late at night and sleeping till late in the morning. Get complete sleep so that the body remains active throughout the day.

Taking sunlight in the morning is very beneficial for your health. Sunlight is an excellent source of vitamin D. After waking up early in the morning, you can walk in the light sun. You can exercise, do yoga in the light of the sun in the society’s park or on your terrace. This will prove to be very beneficial for you and will strengthen your immunity.

Your immunity is directly related to your food. What you eat and drink has a direct effect on your body. Therefore, you should include nutritious things like vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, protein etc. in your diet. For this you can contact a dietician. In the diet, it is better to quit the habit of wrong things like alcohol, gutkha and smoking.