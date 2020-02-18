In this busy life, it is important to have solid breakfast to keep body energetic. It should be good and nutritionally balanced. We wake up in the morning and it is the time when our stomach is completely empty, for which we need to have a heavy breakfast. But due to busy schedule, some people can’t manage time for breakfast and even if they do, they often choose wrong diet, which directly affects our body. Let’s know about those five things that should not be eaten in an empty stomach…

Salad

Salad is a healthy diet and helps digestion. It is believed to reduce weight. Fibre-rich salad is considered good for our health. But eating salad on an empty stomach can cause harm rather than benefits. They can also cause flatulence and abdominal pain when taken on an empty stomach.

Citrus fruits

Orange, Lemon, Kiwi are good sources of vitamin C. These fruits are beneficial for health but will only harm when eaten on empty stomach. Actually, citrus fruits contain acidic substance and may increase acid production. Moreover, too much fibre and fructose in fruits can also make slow down your digestive system if eaten on an empty stomach.

Bananas

It is a source of magnesium, potassium. But you should avoid eating this fruit on an empty stomach. Problems such as vomiting and stomach discomfort may be encountered due to the ingredients present in banana.

Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks are not good for health but still some people like it. If you also take these drinks then forget to consume them on an empty stomach.

Tomato

Tomato is rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Despite these benefits, it can cause harm on an empty stomach. Tomato also contains acidic substance like citrus fruits which can be harmful for our stomach.