Mumbai: There are many actors in the Hindi film industry who got married in a grand manner. At times those turned out to be successful marriages while in some cases it did not work out for the actors. There are even examples of marriages that have lasted for a long time after which the couple broke up. Here’s a list of marriages that did not work out in spite of their longevity.

Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jesia

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia are officially separated now. The Family Court of Bandra has approved the divorce of the two with mutual consent. Arjun and Mehr were living separately since they filed for divorce April 30, 2019. The two had announced their separation after being in wedlock for close to 20 years.

Dia Mirza-Sahil Sanga

Dia Mirza recently separated from Sahil Sanga after five years of marriage. Dia informed about her decision by writing a long post on social media which created a buzz. The decision to separate surprised many as the two had gone for a romantic holiday prior to the announcement. Dia and Sahil tied the nuptial knot in October 2014.

Farhan Akhtar – Adhuna

Farhan and Adhuna got married in 2000. They divorced after 17 years after Akhtar’s close proximity to Shibani Dandekar became public.

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan

Malaika got married to Hindi film actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan in 1998. They met during an ad shoot. The two announced their separation March 28, 2016 citing compatibility issues and got officially divorced May 11, 2017. After the divorce, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz is with Georgia.

Karishma Kapoor- Sanjay Kapoor

Karisma married industrialist Sunjay Kapur, the CEO of Sixt India, in a high-profile Sikh wedding ceremony at her ancestral home, Krishna Raj Bungalow, in Mumbai September 29, 2003. The couple has a daughter Samaira, born in 2005 and son Kiaan born in 2010. In 2014, the couple filed for divorce through mutual consent and it was finalised in 2016.

Saif Ali Khan- Amrita Singh

Saif married Amrita Singh who was 12 years older to him in 1991. The couple got married through Islamic rituals. After several controversies, the family of both accepted their marriage. However, after 13 years of togethership the two divorced in 2004. Saif Ali Khan is currently married to Kareena Kapoor and the two have a son.