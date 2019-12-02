Mumbai: Many Hindi film celebrities are super-rich and hail from royal families. They are the descendants of the imperial families. While stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor made it big in the industry with their hard work, there are many who are considered as products of nepotism.

But, at the end of the day, it is the audience who decide the fate of actors. There are many actresses who were also trolled for being products of nepotism, but they proved everyone wrong with their film choices and acting skills.

Similarly, there are many actresses who hail from royal families but have proved their mettle with their skills. Let’s take a look at 5 famous actresses who hail from royal families.

Manisha Koirala: Being a Nepali origin, Manisha Koirala was born to the Royal family of Nepal. Her family has a political background. Her grandfather and granduncles have served terms as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Sonal Chauhan: The Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan belongs to the conservative and traditional royal Rajput family. Her parents are from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh and she belongs to a royal Chauhan family.

Riya and Raima Sen: The Sen Sisters were born into the royal family of Tripura. It was their paternal grandmother Ila Devi who was the princess of Cooch Behar. Ila was also the sister of Gayatri Devi, the Maharani of Jaipur.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Aditi Rao Hydari, who made her Hindi film debut, knows that she belongs to the royal family. She belongs to two royal families. She is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari and the grandniece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, former Governor of Assam.

Bhagyashree: The Maine Pyaar Kiya actress hails from the royal family of Sangli, Maharashtra. She is the daughter of Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, the Raja of Sangli. She earned a name in the industry by giving the same superhit film in the nineties.

PNN