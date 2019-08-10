Mumbai: There were some Indian actresses who ended their lives after being ditched in love. Failure in love is not easy to handle because it leads people to depression which in some cases result in suicide.

These celebrities who enjoyed massive fan followings decided to end their lives because of love.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Actress Pratyusha Banerjee, who played the role of Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu’ committed suicide 1 April 2016. The actress was born 10 August 1991. Pratyusha participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 7. She decided to end her life after she was ditched in love. Pratyusha was born in Jamshedpur and started participating in dance shows from a very young age and later shifted to Mumbai to fulfill her big dreams.

After her death, some audio tapes of Pratyusha and her boyfriend were also viral in which shocking things were revealed.

Jia Khan

Jia Khan, appeared in ‘Ghajini’ and was the girlfriend of actor Sooraj Pancholi. Jia came into the limelight after romancing with Amitabh Bachchan in the film ‘ Nishabd ‘. She worked with many big actors starting from Amitabh to Aamir Khan. Although Jia was a happy and an extremely beautiful actress, depression led her to take her own life. Jia’s body was found in her flat. Several bruises were also found on her body.

Nafisa Joseph

Remember the tall and good looking MTV VJ, winner of Femina Miss India Universe in 1997? Here was another star with a promising career. But Nafisa decided to end her life because of a love life that had gone awry when her wedding was called off because she learnt that her boyfriend Gautam Khanduja was already married and had lied to her about his divorce.

PNN/Agencies