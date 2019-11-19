Mumbai: For an Indian woman, sindoor is a traditional mark of being married. Going by the recent weddings, there are a whole lot of actresses who proudly flaunt sindoor on their head. Take a cue from these ladies on how to flaunt the sindoor and own it!

Deepika Padukone: Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in November 2018. Now, Deepika’s sindoor became the talk of the town. The ‘Padmaavat’ actress was snapped at several outings, sporting a thick streak of sindoor in her hairline, wearing chooda and mangalsutra – pairing this ‘newly married’ look with envious designer outfits.

Priyanka Chopra: After their fairytale wedding, newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first public appearance at the Jodhpur airport. PeeCee sported a stunning teal saree and flaunted sindoor, mehendi, wedding ring, mangalsutra and chooda. And this year, when the actress celebrated her first birthday post marriage, PeeCee added a dash of vermilion to her glamorous OOTD and we were impressed with her choice.

Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding was a lavish affair in Italy, in December 2017. The couple later hosted a grand reception party in Delhi. For the reception, Anushka opted for a red Benarasi saree and looked stunning in ethnic jewellery and a neat bun. Anushka’s sindoor had all the limelight on her reception day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: During a Diwali bash at her residence, Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned all in a satin peacock green saree. The actress looked radiant and complementing her traditional look was a red bindi and sindoor. Kareena is a fashion inspiration, who doles out tips with every appearance.

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with long-time beau Anand Ahuja last year, in May. Her wedding ceremony was held at a bungalow in Juhu, which belongs to Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh. After her wedding, the first pictures of the actress that surfaced on the Internet with her hubby, featured Sonam with a slight streak of sindoor on her forehead. The fashionista sure knows how to keep it minimalistic and elegant.