New Delhi: The Government Monday publicised helpline contacts of central and state security and relief forces present in Assam for people to seek help in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Central forces include the NDRF, BSF, CRPF and SSB based in state capital Guwahati while state forces are the disaster response force and civil defence.

The contact numbers for the state-level emergency operation centre located at Dispur are: 1079 and 9401044617.

Similar phone numbers for the district emergency operation centre at Kamrup are: 1077 and (0361) 2733052.

Assam had been on the boil for the past few days as thousands of people have came out on the streets to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Agitators have engaged in pitched battles with police across various cities, forcing the administration to impose curfew.

PTI