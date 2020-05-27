Salt is something that is found in every kitchen. It is also difficult to imagine food sans it. No matter how much effort one puts, if salt is not added, the food becomes tasteless. Salt is more important than any other spice.

You may be a little surprised to know that salt can be used in a variety of ways besides eating. Let’s know today where else salt can be used.

Itching

Mosquito bites cause itching and that body part turns red. In such a situation, salt is very useful. You have to take a little bit of salt, wet it a little and apply in the itchy area. By doing this you will get relief from itching.

Cleaning

You can also use salt in clean copper utensils. For this, you have to prepare a mixture by adding vinegar and lemon in salt. With this mixer, your utensils will shine.

Removes smell

If your shoes smell bad, then salt is your solution, you just have to make a small packet of salt and keep it in shoes. In a short time, the stinking smell will vanish.