Bangalore: Sripati Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) had few regrets in his life. “I missed watching my children grow up.” He said this on the eve of the 50th birthday of his career in 2015. SP Balasubrahmanyam also termed Telugu movie Sankarabharanam and the 1981 hit Hindi movie Ek Duje Ke Liye as the turning points of his singing journey.

Balasubrahmanyam died Friday at a Chennai hospital. When he gave that interview in 2015 he called his professional journey as ‘amazing’.

“It is amazing. I don’t know how I lasted so long. I am not a trained singer. At this age, I am getting work and I am able to deliver, Balasubrahmanyam had said.

“However, I missed watching my children grow up. I dedicated (to singing) all my 49 years (in the year 2015). On an average, I am working 11 hours every day. I missed my children growing,” he had stated.

The singer got his first break in the 1966 Telugu film Sri Sri Sri Maryaada Raamanna, had felt every day is a turning point because his passion and sincere approach towards work and his dedication kept him going.

“If I have to report (for recording of songs) at 5.00am, I rush come what may. I prepare myself. I never go to the microphone until I am sure of it. Whether small or big directors, I will do justice,” Balasubrahmanyam had asserted.

The other regrets that Balasubrahmanyam had was not learning classical music and not completing his engineering degree. He, however, felt not knowing classical music came as a ‘blessing in disguise’. He said had he learnt it, he would have not sung light music (songs) well.

SPB has given innumerable hits in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Mohammed Rafi was his ‘all time favourite’. He said he learnt from the late legendary singer more than anyone else.

Balasubrahmanyam had said he would stop singing the day he feels he is not able to do justice with his songs. “I don’t want to just hang around. If I feel that my physical and mental strength is not capable of doing justice to singing, the best way is to hang up my boots,” he had stated.

When asked if there is still a ‘pinnacle’ he wants to conquer, SPB had said he was happy as long as he can sing properly.

“I don’t have any more ambitions… To do this or that. I am an actor, I am a dubbing artist and I have got, without my asking, a lot of challenging opportunities,” he had stated.

Balasubrahmanyam was asked what life taught him. “Be simple. Don’t make things complicated and everything falls in the right groove if you deserve it,” he had stated.

One can sure of one simple fact. There will not be another Sripati Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam. Never