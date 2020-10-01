New Delhi: Players will face an immediate ouster from the IPL if they break the bio-bubble thrice, a BCCI notification said Thursday. It also said that deduction in points will be applicable to the team from which the player has broken the bio-bubble. The notification has been sent to all the eight franchises currently playing in IPL-13.

The notification states that a player will have to undergo a six-day quarantine for an ‘unauthorised departure’ from the bubble. It will be a one-match suspension if it is a second offence. A third violation will lead to his removal from the tournament with no replacement to be provided.

The players could be fined as much 3000 AED (Rs 60,000 approx) for not completing their daily health passport or not wearing GPS tracker. They will also be fined the same amount for missing a scheduled COVID-19 test. The same rules apply for family members and team officials.

All players and support staff are being tested every fifth day of the tournament in the UAE.

The team officials too need to be very careful in ensuring that the strict bio-bubble is not breached.

If a franchise allows ‘any person into the bubble to interact with players/support staff’, it will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 core at the first offence. Then one point will be deducted at the second offence and two points (equivalent to one win) for the third violation.

Teams also face a BCCI inquiry in case of repeated violations of health and safety calls put in place. There have been no positive cases reported ever since 13 members of the CSK squad, including two players, failed their COVID tests and recovered after the mandatory quarantine.