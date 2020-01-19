Whenever there are discussions and debates regarding the Hindi film industry, those usually revolve around superstars, the sultry sexy heroines – their habits, likes and dislikes, gossip on their lives, their earnings and other triviality. Movie goers and fans are not really concerned about the ‘others’ that make up such a huge film industry. Conveniently, those who ‘produce’ films are forgotten. But one shouldn’t forget that they are the most important part of any film, it is their investments that lead to making of any film – be it good, bad or okay.

Producers remain behind the screen, rarely they are in the limelight. However, if one gets to know, the wealth they have it will certainly be a surprising revelation. The common perception is that when a film grosses over Rs 300 crore at the box office, most of it goes into the pocket of the lead actor or the heroine. That is not the case… the majority it goes to the producer as he has invested the most.

Orissa POST takes a look at some of the richest producers of the Hindi film industry… their wealth and assets. It is they who make superstars.

Aditya Chopra: The son of Yash Chopra is said to be the richest among all producers in Mumbai. Since the demise of his father Aditya is at the helm of ‘Yash Raj’ films. His house has produced films like Dhoom and Dhoom 2, Gunday, Chak De! India, Dil To Pagal Hai and War to name a few. Well according to trade analysts Aditya’s assets are well over Rs 6,000 crore .

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: Well everybody knows about SRK, who doesn’t? He is one of the top superstars of Hindi films. But then there is another side to Shah Rukh also. He and his wife Gauri owns ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ and through it they have produced box office hits like Chennai Express, Dilwale, Dear Zindagi and Raees to name a few. Yes SRK does command a steep rate when he acts in movies produced by others, but keeping all that in mind Shah Rukh and Gauri’s assets are close to Rs 5,000 crore.

Arjun Lulla: This name may not be familiar among the movie fans, but it is indeed a very big name in the industry. Well he is the founder of ‘Eros International’. His company is not limited to India only. Eros International has businesses spread in 51 countries. His wealth is over Rs 3,000 crore according to trade analysts. The most successful films produced by ‘Eros’ are Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Vicky Donor, Cocktail, Shootout at Wadala, Ram-Leela and Bajrangi Bhaijan.

Ronnie Screwalla: Another underdog of the Hindi film world. He is one of the prime persons in UTV Motion pictures. Movies like Jodha Akbar, Barfi has been produced by Ronnie and his team. His assets are close to Rs 1,500 crore.

Karan Johar: One of the most successful and popular faces of Indian television due to his ‘Koffee with Karan’ chat show, the man also owns ‘Dharma Productions’. He has seen it all – acting, directing and producing movies which has been smashing box office successes. Among the most notable films have been Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani, The Lunchbox, Student of the Year and a lot more. Even though there isn’t an exact figure regarding Karan’s wealth it is estimated to be around Rs 1,400 crore.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: Well the first name needs no introduction, he is one of the most successful and brilliant actors in the Hindi film world. People eagerly wait for his movies to hit the screens. The two look after Aamir Khan Productions which has been associated in giving blockbusters like Taare Zameen Par, Secret Superstar and Pipli Life – films which have been critically acclaimed and have also got the coffers ringing. The films have made Aamir and Kiran pretty wealthy too with wealth estimated at close to Rs 1,300 crore.

Ekta Kapoor: Well ‘Balaji Motion Pictures’ run by her, may not be in the same league as the others above, but then it must be said that she made a late entry into films. She was more into producing TV serieals, before stepping into the film world with films like Misson Istanbul and Krishna Cottage. For her it is early days in the film domain, but already she is broken the Rs 100-crore barrier as far as earnings are concerned.

PNN & Agencies