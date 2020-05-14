New Delhi: With six million units shipped globally, Samsung Galaxy A51 became the world’s bestselling Android smartphone model in the first quarter of 2020, revealed new research Thursday.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 became the second most popular Android smartphone worldwide in Q1, said the study by research firm Strategy Analytics.

Samsung’s A51 smartphone, which is popular in all regions, particularly across Europe and Asia, captured 2.3 per cent share of all smartphones shipped globally in the quarter, while Xiaomi Redmi 8 grabbed 1.9 per cent market share.

“Global smartphone shipments reached a total of 275 million units in Q1 2020. The Android segment accounted for a dominant 86 per cent share of all smartphones shipped worldwide in the quarter,” Linda Sui, Director at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement.

The research revealed that four out of six best-selling Android smartphones are from Samsung. The other two are from Xiaomi.

While Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ held third position with 1.7 per cent share, Samsung Galaxy A10s, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, and Samsung Galaxy A20s rounded out the fourth, fifth and sixth most popular Android smartphone models worldwide, according to Strategy Analytics.

“As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are now tumbling into post-virus recession, smartphone consumers globally are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and they are seeking out new Android models that deliver the biggest bang for their buck,” said Juha Winter, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics.

The writing on the wall is now clear that many consumers want value-for-money devices with good-enough specs at affordable prices.

“Android is entering a post-premium era,” Winter said.

(IANS)