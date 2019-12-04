Chest pain can actually happen due to lots of reasons. It can be terrifying because heart attacks can be deadly in a matter of moments. A lot of things can cause chest pain, and they range in their level of severity.

Here are the reasons of chest pain:

Aortic dissection: The condition happens when the inner layers of the main artery leading away from your heart separate. Blood is then forced between the layers, which causes the aorta to rupture.

Pulmonary embolism: A pulmonary embolism is the situation when the blood clot becomes lodged in the artery of a lung and blocks blood flow to lung tissue. The clot will have travelled from a vein deep in a leg. The original cause is usually an extended period of stillness, such as on an airplane or during bed rest after surgery.

Issues related to gallbladder: An issue in gallbladder can cause abdominal pain that radiates to your chest, making it difficult to pinpoint the source. Gallstones are the most common reason for a diseased gallbladder, but the little organ may also struggle to empty bile correctly due to a defective motion. They cause irritation and inflammation. Surgery to remove the gallbladder is the typical course of action to correct these issues.

Pericarditis: Pericarditis is when the sac surrounding your heart becomes inflamed. The pain it causes is sharp, and it gets even worse when you inhale or lie down. You will also experience shortness of breath as a reaction to trying to minimize the pain. Fever is sometimes associated with this too.

Collapsed lung: A collapsed lung is happened when the air has leaked between the lung and the chest wall, putting pressure on the lung and partially collapsing it. When this happens, you can still draw air, but the lung won’t inflate as much as it should. In minor cases, you might not even notice. More severe cases can be fatal.

