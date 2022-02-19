The world has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic for more than two years. During this time, many countries saw daily tally breaking new records and thousands succumbing to the infection. The situation was particularly bad in the United States and Europe, as identified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

But there are still some countries which have remained untouched by the pandemic. The WHO has a list that shows at least 10 countries which have reported zero Covid-19 cases. Most of these countries and territories are islands in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, and are likely to be experiencing the benefit of bordering only the sea.

The list used to be longer a few months ago, but the situation has now changed. In Tonga, where a volcano erupted recently, Covid-19 outbreak began after ships brought aid to the island nation. Similarly, Cook Islands also reported its first case last week.

Here is the list of countries with zero Covid-19 cases, as listed by WHO:

Tuvalu: It is a group of three reef islands and six atolls. Though a member of the Commonwealth, Tuvalu kept Covid-19 at bay by closing its borders and mandatory quarantine. According to WHO, nearly 50 people are fully vaccinated per 100 population.

Tokelau: The tiny group of atolls in the South Pacific has been listed as Covid-19 free by the WHO. The island is located near New Zealand and has a single airport, with a population of 1,500.

Saint Helena: Situated in the South Atlantic Ocean, it is a British Overseas Territory. According to WHO, 58.16 persons per 100 are fully vaccinated in Saint Helena.

Pitcairn Islands: These are located in the Pacific Ocean. Polynesians were the first inhabitants of the Pitcairn Islands, but the islands were uninhabited by the time they were discovered by Europeans in 1606. According to WHO, 74 people per 100 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 here.

Niue: This is yet another island nation located in the South Pacific Ocean. It is known for its coal-reef dive sites. According to WHO list, more than 79 people per 100 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 here.

Nauru: The tiny country is situated northeast of Australia. It was also a Japanese outpost during the Second World War. According to WHO list, nearly 68 people per 100 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 here.

Micronesia: It is comprised of four states – Chuuk, Kosrae, Pohnpei, and Yap – that together compose the Federated States of Micronesia. According to WHO, per 100 vaccination coverage in Micronesia is 38.37.

Apart from these tiny island nations, the WHO has also listed two other countries – Turkmenistan and North Korea – as free of Covid-19. These countries have not officially acknowledged any case of the infection.