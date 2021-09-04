Who doesn’t like cheesecakes? Tracing its roots from ancient Greece, this is one dessert that is popular across the globe. Over the past thousands of years, cheesecakes have evolved quite a bit as they were adopted by various civilisations. Here are some of the most spectacular varieties of cheesecakes from across the globe that will leave you craving for some more.

New York Cheesecake

It is easily the most cherished and popular cheesecake among all with its creamy richness and amazingly smooth texture. A new typical New York Cheesecake is quite rich.

Philly Cheesecake

The Philadelphia Style Cheesecake, also known as ‘Philly Cheesecake’, is believed to be a mythical cake with a lot more flavour and an extremely light texture. Compared to the more popular New York-style cheesecake, this consists of a deeper flavour with a smoother and airy texture.

Chicago Style Cheesecake

While most cheesecakes have a conventional cream cheese filling, this one has a somewhat different crust that is made of crushed shortbread. It is then combined with butter, sugar, vanilla extract, salt, and all-purpose flour. Cream cheese, whole eggs, egg yolks, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla essence are commonly used in the filling.

Roman Style Cheesecake

The Roman Style Cheesecake, also known as ‘Savillum’, is a popular Roman delicacy. The recipe was discovered in De Agri Cultura – one of the earliest known forms of Roman literature. The filling is made using a batter of flour, eggs, honey, and fresh ricotta or farmer’s cheese. It doesn’t normally have a crust on the bottom. Once the cheesecake is done baking, it is topped with ‘poppy seeds’ which is a key ingredient in Roman cuisine.

Swedish Style Cheesecake

This cheesecake is not layered and is generally served with whipped cream and jam. Another intriguing aspect of this cheesecake is that it is prepared by renneting milk and then allowing the casein to congeal.

Japanese Cotton Cheesecake

Japanese Cotton Cheesecake is indeed as soft as cotton due to its super light and airy cloud-like texture. Thick and glossy egg whites are folded into the cheesecake batter to achieve the velvety texture. It is wobbly like soufflé, hence, called ‘Soufflé Cheesecake’ in Japan.