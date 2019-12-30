Mumbai: In Hindi film industry, there are many actresses who have filed complaint against veteran actors for allegedly sexually harassing them. They are now opening up about the casting couch, but in many cases the names of the abusers are hidden owing to their power in the film industry. But still there are some of the names involved in casting couch.

Here are a few high profile names who have accused of sexually abusing young girls.

Aditya Pancholi – The actor has been accused by former girlfriend and actor Kangana Ranaut of sexually abusing her during her initial days of struggle. Pancholi who has denied the allegations had also been accused of raping his ex-girlfriend Pooja Bedi’s 15-year-old maid when the two were allegedly dating.

Papon – Earlier this year, the playback singer who was a judge on reality show The Voice India Kids, put Holi colours on a female contestant and kissed her. The Guwahati police lodged a case against him after a complaint from the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights following which Papon quit the show.

Shiney Ahuja – The actor known for films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Gangster, Life in a Metro and Bhool Bhulaiyaa was accused by his domestic help of raping her in 2009. The charges were later retracted and Ahuja was released on bail.

Madhur Bhandarkar – The director of several critically acclaimed films was accused by a model and actor of rape with the promise of casting her in his films in 2004. She later decided to not pursue the case and was even arrested for hiring a contract killer to murder Bhandarkar.

Rajesh Khanna – Anita Advani, who was in a live-in relationship with late actor Rajesh Khanna alleged that she was molested by the actor when she was in her teens. According to Anita’s complaint of domestic violence, “Rajesh Khanna had suddenly grabbed and kissed the complainant (Anita). She was too young to understand as she was still a minor at 13 and in awe of the actor.”

PNN