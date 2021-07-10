Beautiful, long and healthy hair is everyone’s dream. Health of hair also depends on diet and lifestyle. It also largely depends on our genetics. We can also keep the health of the hair better by using medicines, oils.

But the use of chemical-rich products has a negative effect on the quality of the hair. You should know how to keep your hair beautiful and healthy in a natural way.

Simple kitchen items can be helpful for this:

Aloe Vera Juice– Aloe Vera is very beneficial for the skin as well as the hair. It is rich in proteolytic enzymes that repair hair follicles and dead cells. With its consumption, the health of the hair gradually improves and starts growing rapidly. For this, drink a glass of aloe vera juice every morning, it will have a good effect on your hair.

Banana and almond smoothie– Both banana and almond are beneficial for hair. Almonds are packed with proteins, vitamins and minerals like zinc. These are very important ingredients for hair. Vitamin E present in it is very helpful in repairing bad hair by increasing keratin. Banana contains high amount of calcium and folic acid which is helpful in making hair healthy and strong. Mix almonds, honey, cinnamon and banana in a glass of milk and mix it in a mixer and drink this smoothie daily.

Barley water– Barley is excellent in iron and copper which increases the production of red blood cells. It strengthens hair follicles and accelerates hair growth. You boil barley in water and add salt. Use honey and lemon mixed in it.