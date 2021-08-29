If you are craving something sweet, here is a list of some mouthwatering desserts from across the world that you must try at least once in your life.

Pasteis de Nata – Custard tarts from Portugal

Pasteis de Nata is a traditional Portuguese custard tart with a crispy, flaky pastry exterior and a sweet, creamy custard inside. It’s tough to eat just one of these, especially when served warm with a thin sprinkle of cinnamon.

Tiramisu – Coffee flavoured dessert from Italy

Tiramisu is a dessert that doesn’t need an introduction, but we’ll give it one anyway. Sponge fingers soaked in coffee are usually sandwiched between a coffee-flavored mascarpone cheese mixed with eggs and sugar and then sprinkled with cocoa powder in this famous Italian delicacy. Tiramisu, which literally means ‘pick-me-up’ in Italian, is the ideal way to end an Italian meal and can be found across the world.

Gulab Jamun – Deep-fried sweet from India

Gulab jamun is prepared by combining dried milk powder, flour, yoghurt and clarified butter with flavourings, then forming them into balls and then deep-frying. It’s then marinated for a few hours in an infused syrup before being topped with crushed nuts and served hot, easily making it one of the best desserts on the planet.

S’mores – A campfire treat from USA

S’mores, which are said to be a contraction of the words “some” and “more,” were initially eaten around the campfire at Scout camps in the 1920s. Two biscuits are sandwiched together with melted chocolate and marshmallows. They are traditionally eaten over campfires.

Churros – Deep-fried dough sticks from Spain

Churros are deep-fried dough sticks that originated in Spain, but they’ve become extremely famous in Latin America, particularly in Mexico, Colombia, and Guatemala. Churros are prepared with choux-like pastry that is piped into hot oil through a star-shaped nozzle and fried till golden brown before being dusted with sugar. They are traditionally eaten for breakfast, dipped or drizzled with hot chocolate.