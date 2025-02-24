Hindi film celebrities put in immense effort to make their films successful, but despite their hard work, some movies fail at the box office, leading to significant losses. In such cases, some superstars have personally compensated distributors and producers.

Chiranjeevi returned Rs 20 crore to distributors after his film Acharya, co-starring his son Ram Charan, flopped despite high expectations.

Aamir Khan worked hard on Laal Singh Chaddha, but when it underperformed, he reportedly waived his fee to offset the losses.

Vijay Deverakonda made his Hindi film debut with Liger, but after its failure, he refunded Rs 6 crore to the producers.

Shah Rukh Khan compensated distributors after Jab Harry Met Sejal flopped, returning about 15% of his fee to NH Studios and 30% to other distributors. He had previously done the same for Ashoka and Paheli.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight failed at the box office, prompting him to reimburse distributors Rs 35 crore.

These acts highlight how some Bollywood superstars take financial responsibility for their film failures, easing losses for distributors and producers.