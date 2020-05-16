Mumbai: The names Hiral Bhatia, Lekha Gupta and Eka Lakhani would probably not mean much to you even if you were hardcore Hindi film industry buffs. Yet, they play a significant job in making our films and filmstars beautiful.

Hiral Bhatia has styled hair for Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among many other top actresses. Make-up artiste Lekha Gupta has worked her magic on Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others. Eka Lakhani is the costume designer credited with films such as Sanju, NH10, Fanney Khan, 99 Songs and The Sky Is Pink, and many more.

Now, these three professionals have used their talents for a very different reason. They have joined hands to conduct an online master class in order to raise funds for those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Lekha Gupta said: “We decided to come together as one unit instead of doing piecemeal work. We are artistes with certain skill sets, greatly passionate and proud of what we do. I believe if one makes a profession out of their passion, monotony, and boredom never set in.”

“This is the time to collaborate and come together to support each other,” added the make-up artist, who has worked in films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and Kalank among others.

Hiral Bhatia added: “In times like this, everything is getting digital. I have been creating stuff online and taking masterclasses online. (I have also been) Learning and teaching stuff online. Instead of doing this individually, we thought it’ll be more impactful if we do it together.”

Eka Lakhani says a look comes together when the outfit, hair and make-up are in sync with each other. “So what better way than to teach this together — that too in a holistic way! Make the best of what you already have in your kits and wardrobe, feel great and look even better!” she said.

The proceeds from the master class will go to the foundation Manjhi that support underprivileged children and women.