Mumbai: Love affairs between actresses and cricketers have been quite an old story. Some have managed to keep their love alive by getting married while others parted their ways after things didn’t work out for them.

Here are the 4 actresses who have dated more than one cricketer.

Yuvraj Singh-Deepika-Dhoni: The talented actress, who is now happily married to Ranveer Singh, was once reported to date MS Dhoni. It was a short lived relationship as MS Dhoni left his lady love for friendship and the beauty queen fell for then star player Yuvraj Singh. Even her relation with Yuvi too didn’t work out and the duo went in opposite directions.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma-Suresh Raina: Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma is the hottest couple of the era. The two are considered the cutest couple in the town. But before this smoking hot affair came into the notice, the beautiful actress was rumored to date another Indian youngster Suresh Raina. Though, it was all rumor but still it was a bit recognized one.

Yuvraj Singh-Riya Sen-S Sreesanth: Though, Sreesanth has now got married but still the fast bowler had romantic terms with many divas. He dated Riya Sen before his affair with Surveen Chawla but things never seemed good for the couple. Riya Sen then was observed having infatuation towards the playboy Yuvraj Singh which was another “failed” relationship.

Virat Kohli -Tamannah Bhatia- Abdul Razzaq: The south Indian actress has also fallen for Virat. It was reported that the batsman and the actress had a love connection during an advertisement shoot which was later came out to be just another rumor. Another fake and rumored affair of the heroine which gained popularity was with the Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq.