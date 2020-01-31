Jeypore: Debates still rage about equality about men and women. However, with every passing day, women and girls are proving to the society that they are equal to men if not better.

A point in example is the two girls in this town of Koraput district. They are seen working for more than 12-13 hours a day to provide livelihood to their families. At times they work as student traffic volunteers (STV, Rs 100 per person) and at times they work at a local petrol pump here.

Meet Basanti Matam and Mangaladei Penthia, both 22. They have not only taken the challenges in their stride but are also inspiring other women.

Both joined as staff of the petrol pump on Borigumma road in this town recently. They will each get a monthly salary of Rs 7, 000 each. This will also supplement the income they have as student traffic volunteers (STV).

Basanti doesn’t mind working 11-12 hours a day. The graduate from said that since her father is a daily wager, she has to supplement the family income. Basanti, a resident of Tanginiguda village under Baipariguda block said, “My father is a daily labourer. I have five other siblings including a brother. Since I am the eldest, it is my responsibility to look after them. So to meet all expenses I have started working.”

Basanti is a graduate from Jeypore Women’s College and is currently preparing to for post graduation studies.

The story of Mangaldei of Tankuguda village under Jeypore block is more or less the same. Mangaladei has seven siblings and her father is a farmhand. “I couldn’t see my father working alone to run the family and our upbringing. Now I feel happy that I am able to share some of the burden from my father’s shoulder,” Mangaladei said.

Their efforts have garnered a lot of well-wishers. “Our words will not express the feelings that we have for these two girls. They are an inspiration to many,” a well-wisher at the petrol pump said.

The employer is also happy with the two girls. “Both are sincere and hardworking. I will make them permanent in a short time,” the owner of the pump said.

PNN