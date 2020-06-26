In astrology, the movement of planets is believed to create ‘auspicious’ and ‘inauspicious’ time which affects our lives.

If the day is good, you can celebrate it, while if it is a bad, one can adopt precautions and can reduce the damage.

Cancer: Plans related to finance will be fruitful. Friendship and marriage relations will be strong. Business efforts will be worthwhile.

Leo: The economic situation will improve. Ongoing efforts in business matters will be fruitful. Put more effort on creative work.

Scorpio: There may be obstruction in the field of work. You will get success in business matters. At every stage, father or religious leader will support you.

Sagittarius: The economic side will be strong; will be able to seek support from women officers. Social prestige will increase, but stress can be found due to a relative.

Capricorn: Business matters will progress. The ongoing problem will be resolved. Focus on creative work, you will get success.

Pisces: Married life will be happy. Family reputation wealth, fame will increase. There will be cooperation from the government. Creative efforts will flourish.