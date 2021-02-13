Valentines week is celebrated all over the world in the month of February. This week starts from Rose Day on 7 February and goes on till Valentine’s Day on 14 February.

Here is the weekly horoscope for Valentine’s week.

Aries

The people of this zodiac will get auspicious results. You can get a lot of money this week and family happiness will remain. Have to take care of health.

Taurus

Job holders can get high rank. Students can get success. There may be some problem regarding health.

Gemini

Unnecessary spending can increase mental stress. Job holders can get benefit. Sweetness will come in married life.

Cancer

There may be some delay in work due to laziness. Students will get success. Health will be stable.

Leo

Amenities will increase and you will get relief from troubles. Take care of the health of family members. Work may be delayed. There will be flow of money.

Virgo

Job holders will get new success in their respective fields. Health will remain stable, may get money. Students can get success in exams. Some changes may occur in nature.

Libra

Income will increase and money-related concerns will decrease. Family atmosphere will be good. Health problems may occur in the middle of the week.

Scorpio

People will get success at work. Job holders may get promotion. Luck will support them. There can be bitterness in your relationships, so be cautious while talking.

Sagittarius

They will meet new people. This week there can be profit from business and facilities will increase. Vehicle has to be driven with caution and take care of health on the last day of the week.

Capricorn

There may be some ups and downs in family life. There will be benefits and stress will be reduced. Family members will support you. Disputes related to law will be settled.

Aquarius

There can be a bit of mental stress. Marital life will be happy. They will get support from brothers and sisters in the family. There may be some problem in health.

Pisces

There is a possibility of getting benefit to the businessman. There may be some problems related to health. There will be flow of money.