Bargarh: Bargarh Hospital Banchao Abhiyan Friday demanded better healthcare facilities at the old district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a unique way. The members of the outfit swept the hospital compound to register their protest.

The outfit had earlier taken out a candle rally through the town demanding the old DHH be converted into a city hospital. At that time the old DHH was declared as a primary health centre (PHC). Thursday, the old DHH was again declared as a community health centre (CHC) through an official notification.

Protesting against this, the members of Bargarh Hospital Banchao Abhiyan reached the hospital premises at 10:00am, each carrying a broom. Then they started sweeping the campus.

According to the members, they have decided to carry out their protest by sweeping hospital premises till March 8, the International Women’s Day. “On that day we will stage a women’s demonstration at the collector’s office to lodge our demand,” the group said in a statement.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated a new district headquarters hospital at Tukurla (Khedipali) January 21. All the machines and beds were eventually shifted from the old DHH to the new building. At that time the state government had declared the old DHH as a primary health centre (PHC).

There were several bandhs, rallies and demonstrations organised by citizen forum and other organisations who demanded the old DHH be transformed into a city hospital.

