Washington: Indian-American Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris has attacked President Donald Trump and his campaign. Kamala Harris has said Donald Trump will ‘engage in lies’ and ‘dirty tactics’ to distract from the real issues American people are facing. .

Kamala Harris was responding to Trump’s promotion of the conspiracy theories. The theories spoke about her eligibility to serve as the vice- president and president.

Trump had said Saturday that he would not be ‘pursuing’ questions about Harris’ eligibility. However, he did not dismiss the conspiracy theories as false. He had earlier said Thursday that he heard on ‘social media’ that Harris could be ineligible.

Harris, 55, told Sunday the American news website ‘TheGrio’ that the president and his campaign will engage in deception.

“They’re going to engage in lies. They’re going to engage in deception. They’re going to engage in an attempt to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people. And I expect that they will engage in dirty tactics. This is going to be a knockdown, drag-out. And we’re ready,” Harris said.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden scripted history Wednesday. Biden did so by selecting Harris, an Indian-American and an African-American, as his running mate in the election on November 3.

Harris is born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. California Senator Harris, if elected, would be the first woman vice-president ever in the United States.

“What’s at stake right now is that we’ve had over 160,000 people die in the last few months. Many of them died needlessly … tens of millions of people who have lost their jobs. We’re in the midst of a hunger crisis in our country. The media isn’t covering it so much,” Harris asserted.

“I’m prepared to fight because this is a fight that is for something, not against something. This is a fight for where we need to be. We need to focus on what can be unburdened by what has been,” Harris added.

Harris is no stranger to accusations about her race. During the Democratic presidential primary, Trump’s son, Donald Trump (Jr), retweeted then deleted a critic who said, ‘Kamala Harris is *not* an American Black. She is half Indian and half Jamaica.”

Harris’ campaign slammed the attacks at the time, saying the same tactics were used against Obama. “It didn’t work then and it won’t work now,” Harris’ campaign communications director told ‘CNN’ in June 2019.

Harris told ‘TheGrio’ that she wants Black communities to be hyper-aware of attempts to suppress their votes. “You may not fall in love with who you’re voting for. We have to be heard. We cannot let them stop us or prevent us or deter us from exercising our voices. We have to make sure our voice is strong in this election,” stated Harris. “Nothing that we have ever achieved that has been about progress has come without a fight,” she added.