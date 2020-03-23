Bhubaneswar: Hugs, handshakes, physical touch are outlawed in the times of coronavirus. No more sweet kisses between lovers sitting in a secluded corner of the park or high fives between friends at the cricket stadium. First of all parks has been closed to the public across the country; secondly social distancing is a must in these troubled times. So one has to depend on, be it colleagues, friends, relatives, parents and lovers, on the smartphone and its emojis.

But then hold on. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that coronavirus can spread through smartphones too. Phone screens are the hotbed for germs… so a clean handset is a must to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Apple has said that a felt like cloth (the type usually used to clean glasses) should be used to clean both sides of the phone as well as the sides. One has to dab the cloth in soapy water and gently rub both sides of the phone with it. It shouldn’t be problem for users of models iPhone 7 and upwards as these sets are water-resistant. But then everyone doesn’t use iPhone 7 and its better versions only.

In these troubled times, the sanitisation of mobile handsets is a must. No use if you sanitise your hands and then pick up your phone… your hands get infected once more. So along with maintaining your own hygiene, the same has to be done for your mobile set.

WHO has also recommended the use of headphones or Bluetooth earphones for those using their mobiles excessively. This will prevent the phone screens from coming in contact with faces. Bluetooth earphones aren’t germ-proof either, but their exteriors can be cleaned with cotton swabs dipped in antiseptic fluids or isopropyl alcohol.

However, with most smartphone not being fully water-resistant the use of a screen protector becomes a must. This is because the screen protector can be cleaned with diluted alcohol. But more importantly after cleaning the phone, one should again sanitise the hands.

Don’t also forget to clean the back and the sides of the phone. If you are using a back cover, remember that is another place where any type of germ can comfortably settle down. So cleaning the back cover as well as the area it covers is a must.

So the next time you pick up your phone, remember to clean it, sanitise it as it just may check the spread of the pandemic.

PNN & Agencies