In spite of being technologically advanced in the 21st century, people still commit simple mistakes. Among them is buying medicines without proper prescription. This leads to complications and yet people can’t forego the habit.

At times people do get cured, but then each medicine has a side-effect which most are people unaware of. Hence it is always important to consult a doctor before buying medicine.

You might have not noticed that medicine strips or containers have a red stripe on them. But do you know what it means?

The red colour means that the medicine can neither be sold nor used without doctor’s advice and prescription. To prevent wrongful use of antibiotic medicines, manufacturers put a red stripe on the packets.

Then there are medicine packets that have Rx written on them, which means that the medicine should be taken only after consulting a doctor.

On some packets NRx is inscribed. It means that only licensed doctors can prescribe those medicines.

XRx is also written on some of the medicine containers. This denotes only the doctor can directly give the medicine to the patient. The latter is not even allowed to buy the medicine from a shop.