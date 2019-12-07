Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the romantic and most popular couples in the Hindi film industry. They have been married for seven years. Recently, Bebo revealed a very dark secret about their marriage which was a secret until now.

What might pique your interest is the fact that it involves actor Akshay Kumar.

Kareena recently went to the Hindustan Times Leadership Committee 2019 with her co-star Akshay. Kareena and Akshay spoke about many things during this event.

As she went onto speak about her chemistry with Akshay, Kareena revealed that it was Akshay who was the first person to know that she had feelings for Saif. Not just this, Kareena even mentioned that Akshay kept it a secret and was a good friend to her.

Kareena further said: “Akshay kept this matter a secret. He is my good friend and did a good job by keeping it private. He is like our family.”

As Kareena said this, Akshay replied: “This is because Saif’s room was next to my room!”

On professional front, Akshay and Kareena will be sharing screen space in Good Newwz after a long time. Good Newwz is based on the subject of IVF and also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani. The trailer left everyone in splits and the songs, Chandigarh Mein and Sauda Khara Khara are topping the charts. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is slated to hit the screens December 27, 2019.