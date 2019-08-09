Salman Khan, even at the age of 50, tops the list of most eligible bachelors in the world. Such is his charisma that successful actress also go gaga over his looks.

An actress openly admitted her fan-frenzy for Salman and openly talked about her love for him. Yes, we are talking about none other than Daisy Shah, Khan’s Jai Ho girl.

In an interaction with a leading magazine, beauty revealed, “I want to fall in love with him, hug him, kiss him”. She further added, “I have already fallen in love with him as a person. I love his personality. He is a great person and I’m really blessed to have a person like him in my life.”

Salman gave Daisy Shah a break in Jai Ho. Since then, the leggy lass has been spotted regularly at all functions of the Khan’daan’.