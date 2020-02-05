Mumbai: Actress Elli AvrRam shared a video of herself dancing on ice and said that a movie can be made on figure skating in India.

Elli Wednesday took to Twitter to share the video. “Dancing on the ice in rental shoes for the first time… Let’s make a movie on figure skating india! Hihi #figureskate,” she captioned it.

Elli was last seen onscreen in the recently released Malang. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in the Tamil film Paris Paris and Kannada movie Butterfly.

IANS