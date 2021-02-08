Mumbai: Actress Asin Thottumkal has been away from the film screen for a long time.

Asin was an established name in South film Industry before making her debut in the Hindi film industry.

Her entry into Hindi film was also marked by box office success. Asin was very much liked by the audience as Sanjana in the film Ghajini. The film was a super hit at the box office. She was paired with Aamir Khan. It is considered to be the first Hindi film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

There is a thing that very few people know. Asin was a big fan of Salman Khan. It is said that her room was packed with Salman’s posters.

However, she got a chance to work in two films with Salman. It is said that Asin immediately said yes to the film as the film also featured Salman. Ajay Devgn was the second lead in this film.

Salman, Asin and Ajay became good friends during the shooting of this film. However, the film was not successful at the box office.

Post London Dreams, Asin had a chance to work in Salman’s film Ready. The film was a super hit and grossed over Rs 100 crores.

Asin married Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma in 2016. Their first child, a daughter Arin, was born 24 October 2017.After marriage, Asin said goodbye to films. Asin likes to stay away from the lime light. However, the actress is very active on social media.