South Korean tech giant LG plans to showcase an indoor vegetable cultivator at CES 2020 scheduled to be held in Las Vegas next week.

The appliance has been designed for those who want to grow vegetables but don’t have garden space or want the hassle of tilling soil. LG claims that the appliance has enough space for 24 seed packages that can produce enough vegetables to satisfy the needs of a family of four. Even a ‘complete novice’ can grow his personal garden inside his house with this device, the company adds.

In its first foray into the indoor gardening market, LG Electronics will unveil the built-in column-type LG indoor gardening appliance that employs advanced light, temperature and water control, convenient all-in-one seed packages, and a growth-monitoring smartphone app to help users grow their edible greens.

The appliance uses flexible modules and replicates optimal outdoor conditions by precisely matching the temperature inside the insulated cabinet with the time of day. LED lights, forced air circulation and wick-based water management allow the seeds to turn into plants and be harvest ready rapidly.

This advanced gardening appliance is capable of holding up to 24 all-in-one seed packages that include their fertiliser and peat moss. Initial packages include 20 different varieties of vegetables including romaine and other types of lettuce, arugula, chicory and basil.

LG says, a key component of the automated gardening solution is the company’s non-circulating water supply technology that evenly distributes the exact amount of water that plant packages require. This technology prevents algae growth and inhibits unpleasant odours for a clean and hygienic environment where safe, natural edible vegetables can grow.

Besides, the company offers a smartphone app to help users manage and monitor their vegetables. This app offers useful guidance at each step along the way to ensure a successful harvest every time.