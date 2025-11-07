New Delhi: In a rare move, Australian footballer Ryan Williams has given up his Australian passport to become an Indian citizen — all for the chance to play for India.

Williams, a 31-year-old midfielder born in Perth, has joined the national camp ahead of India’s AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in Dhaka November 18. The development marks a bold shift in Indian football, as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) opens doors to overseas-based players of Indian origin and those willing to switch citizenship to represent the country.

Williams, who has previously played for English clubs Fulham and Portsmouth, represented Australia at the U-20, U-23 and senior levels. He made his senior debut for the Socceroos during a friendly against South Korea in 2019 and currently plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

In a humorous Instagram video, Williams was seen taking a mock “citizenship interview” with Indian captain Sunil Chhetri, who quizzed him with India-specific film dialogues like “Haar ke jeetne wale ko kya kehte hain?” and “Rishtey mein hum tumhare…?” The clip ends with Williams proudly holding his Indian passport.

“Honoured to make official what’s long felt true. Grateful for the love, the opportunity, and the sense of belonging this country has given me,” Williams wrote. “India, I’m one of your own!”

Williams’ mother was born into an Anglo-Indian family in Mumbai, while his twin brother, Aryn, also spent time playing for Indian clubs, including NEROCA FC.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey revealed that the process began when Chhetri first mentioned Williams’ interest in giving up his Australian passport during a national camp in Kolkata earlier this year. “From then on, the process started,” Chaubey said, adding that the federation received strong support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to fast-track the paperwork.

Meanwhile, Abneet Bharti, a 27-year-old defender based in Brazil, has also joined the national camp. An Indian citizen, Bharti plays for Academia del Balompié Boliviano (ABB) in Bolivia’s first division and has previously played in Poland, Portugal, Mexico, Argentina, the Czech Republic, and the Indian Super League for Kerala Blasters.

Chaubey said the AIFF learned about Bharti through the Indian Embassy in Brazil and credited them for facilitating his inclusion.

With the inclusion of players like Williams and Bharti, the AIFF plans to expand its search for Indian passport holders playing abroad to strengthen the national squad.

Having missed out on the AFC Asian Cup 2027 race, India now aims to rebuild under coach Jameel, with new faces symbolising a fresh and inclusive era for Indian football.

