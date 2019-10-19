Mumbai: In ‘Bigg Boss’ season 13, one contestant hogs the limelight almost all the time.

The name of this contestant is Paras Chhabra. Paras is often seen spending most of his time talking to the women in the show and is often involved in heated arguments with other contestants.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Paras has been accused of molesting film actress Sunny Leone.

According to the news published on a website, Sunny accused the actor of harassment during ‘Splitsvilla’ season 8.

As per the report, during the shoot, Paras was trying to impress her with one liners and silly jokes. Sunny initially ignored this but later complaint to the maker when he went out of control.

When Sunny’s husband Daniel came to know about Paras’s actions, he started shooting with the actress so no one dared to talk to Sunny. However, Paras still tried to woo her. Therefore, Sunny requested the production house to not call Paras for the show’s launch as they had planned.

However, Paras denies this accusation and told Mid-Day that he is a very straight forward person. He rubbished the rumours that he passed odd comments to Sunny during the show.

Later, he put up a reason for missing the show launch, he said that there was a formal invite for him but couldn’t make it because he was operated for pilonidal sinus and was on bed rest.