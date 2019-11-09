Mumbai: She has represented India as Miss India Tourism and Miss Tourism World pageant internationally. She was also part of the Femina Miss India pageant and gave tough competition to Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza.

Yes, we are talking about actress Payal Rohatgi. As the actress celebrates her birthday today i.e. November 9, let’s have a look into some of the special things related to the beautiful actress.

After winning several beauty contests, Payal forayed into film industry by working in ad films. She has appeared in several big brands including Amul, Nirma, Nescafe, and Dabur Hair Oil. Apart from this, she has also appeared in many music videos of rock band, Silk Route and Indipop artist KK.

In 2002, Payal made his debut with the film Yeh Kya Hoga Hai. Apart from this, she has appeared in films like 36 China Town, Plan, Corporate and Dil Kabaddi.

The actress also participated in Bigg Boss-2008. There was speculation that she and Rahul Mahajan were dating each other even before entering ‘Bigg Boss’ house. However, Rahul quickly broke up soon after.

Payal also raised her voice during the #MeToo movement. Rohatgi had accused filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee of trying to take advantage of her in lieu of offering her a role in one of his upcoming films. Rohatgi claims, Banerjee had asked her to “lift her shirt and show him her belly.

Rohatgi was considered a sex symbol by the Indian media during her early career in films. Payal is quite away from the limelight, although she is very active on social media and manages to grab headlines from her posts.

On the personal front, Rohatgi is in a relationship with Indian wrestler Sangram Singh since 2011, whom she met on the sets of reality show Survivor India. 27 February 2014, she got engaged to wrestler Sangram Singh in Ahmedabad.