Bahanaga: With frequent administrative changes taking place at block level at Bahanaga in Balasore, development has taken a backseat.

People find themselves at the receiving end of this stalemate, a report raid.

According to the report, as many as nine block development officers (BDOs) have been shifted from the block in 2018-19. None of them stayed longer to look after the execution of programmes and development.

Maitri Bhattacharyra worked as BDO in the block for two years from August 3, 2012.

In 2014, Umakant Nayak joined as BDO and worked for one and a half years. Then, Ramdas Tudu took charge September 4, 2018. He just worked for 17 days and was transferred elsewhere.

Similarly, Niranjan Sahu was posted as BDO September 17, 2018. But he was shifted after four months. Thereafter, Ramdas Tudu was again posted as BDO there but only for three months.

Rabinarayan Tripathy got posted as BDO March 8, 2019 but was transferred after five months.

At present, Bahanaga tehsildar Devjani Bhuyan has been handed over the additional charge of BDO. However, Devjani has also been transferred elsewhere but not been relieved. It may be noted here that no announcement has been made for Devjani’s replacement.

Locals alleged that as the block does not have a permanent BDO; staff, engineers and VLWs are playing truant, leading to hindrance in developmental works.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, Gopabandhu Gramin Sadak Yojana and other social security schemes have been hampered. Record works related to enrolment of beneficiaries under various pension schemes has also been hit, it was alleged.

When contacted, ABDO Manas Kumar Choudhary said that eight BDOs were shifted from the block in a year. “As no BDO has been appointed for a longer period, development works have been hit to some extent. In general staff shortage has been detrimental,” he admitted.