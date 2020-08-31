London: A British Sikh soldier’s promotion within the United Kingdom (UK) Army ranks has become a social media sensation. The news of the British Sikh soldier’s achievement was posted by his proud wife on various social media platforms. It attracted thousands of messages and comments.

Corporal Chamandeep Singh is a Punjab-born soldier in the Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) of the British Army. Chamandeep attended a military school in India for 12 years. During this period, he read about another Indian soldier, Havildar Major Rajinder Singh Dhatt. Chamandeep was engrossed by his heroic involvement in the Burma campaign of World War II.

The story of this Sikh war veteran inspired Chamandeep. His father had also served the Indian Army. It was motivation for Chamandeep to move to the UK and join the British Army.

He is now a Twitter sensation after his wife, Ceese Kaur Seera, posted the news of his promotion earlier this month. The post has attracted over 7,300 likes and 500 retweets and comments.

“ “The person who has supported me throughout my journey is my wife, Ceese,” said Cpl Singh. He said he has been amazed by the worldwide response, including from India.

“I just couldn’t believe how many people from all around the world shared and commented on her tweet. It made me feel so proud to be a Sikh soldier and serve this country (UK), he said.

Chamadeep’s wife works in a challenging role, as a Forensic Scene Investigations Officer> She is also the National Lead for the National Sikh Police Association.

“We support each other by having a mutual understanding that is built on teamwork and trust. I am always incredibly proud of my husband’s achievements. Getting promoted is a huge deal to any soldier, but as a Sikh, it’s so wonderful for our community,” said Ceese Kaur Seera.

“I wanted to share this incredible news with my friends through social media. I didn’t think for a second the tweet would do as well as it did. The number of messages we had was amazing,” she said.

Chamandeep was posted to 22 Signals Regiment in October 2017. He works there as part of the Unit Spares Account providing first-line equipment support to the Light Aid Detachment. This was stated by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement marking his promotion.

Chamandeep is part of 150 Sikhs serving in Britain’s regular army. They are soldiers famed for their fierce fighting ability, bravery and loyalty, the MoD said.

In addition to his military role, the MoD highlighted that Chamadeep thrives as an Engagement Representative for the Defence Sikh Network. He has been a part of this group for the last five years.

The Network follows five key objectives – engage, mentor, educate, encourage and connect and these objectives also promote Britain’s defence.