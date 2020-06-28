Rayagada: Ask him anything about the solar system, the evolution of life and astronomy, this seven-year-old kid’s impromptu and accurate answers will leave you spellbound.

Meet this prodigy. He is Bibhunandan Nath, son of Gourahari Nath, a resident of Collectorate Road area in Rayagada town. He is a Class II student.

Gourahari says they were not aware that Bibhu possessed such a hidden talent. It was Arabinda Takri, the tutor of Bibhu’s elder sister, who first noticed this.

“Bibhu used to sit next to his sister in tuition classes. Unbeknownst to him, Bibhu was minutely listening to him, particularly then when he taught science. He often asked Takri several questions relating to science. Most questions often left Takri searching in Google. Later Takri started asking some questions only to find Bibhu correctly answering all questions,” Gourahari says.

“Realising the god-gifted talent, Takri one day called us to the tuition class and informed us about Bibhu’s talent. Like any other parents, we were delighted to hear about our son and started encouraging him to acquire more knowledge,” he adds.

Seeing Bibhu’s interest in the field of astronomy, his parents say they are sanguine about their son’s future. “For last two years, we often spotted Bibhu watching videos on YouTube and Google on our mobile phones. We would take it casually and think he might be watching cartoons or something else,” they added.

While talking to OP, this little science wizard said that he wants to join NASA and do research in astronomy.

