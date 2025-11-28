These days, we often hear people complaining about their offices, heavy workloads, and their bosses’ attitudes. Some don’t get leave, some have their bonuses withheld, and others feel their year-long hard work goes unrecognised. But one Chennai-based company has done something that has both surprised and delighted people. Social media users are reacting by saying, “Oh God, please write such a boss in my destiny too,” while another commented, “Money isn’t everything; you need to have a big heart.”

Chennai-based real estate developer Casagrand is sending 1,000 employees on a week-long trip to London at no cost. And this isn’t a lottery but a reward for their hard work throughout the year.

Every year, Casagrand celebrates its employees’ dedication through a programme called the “Profit Share Bonanza.” The company maintains that its success comes from its people’s efforts, so the celebration includes them. So far, more than 6,000 employees have been taken on trips to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai, and Spain under this initiative. People jokingly say the company “does more tourism than real estate.”

This year, Casagrand will take 1,000 employees from its India and Dubai offices to London in separate batches, with arrangements described as “royal.” The itinerary includes visits to Windsor Castle, Camden Market, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, London Bridge, and Madame Tussauds. A grand dinner party at the Intercontinental London Hotel and a Thames River cruise on the final day are also planned.

Arun MN, the company’s founder and managing director, said, “Our team is the soul of our organisation. Many of our colleagues are going abroad for the first time, which is a matter of pride for us. The most important thing is that there is no discrimination; everyone will travel together, and everyone will receive equal facilities and VIP treatment. This is why people are saying that if everyone had a boss like this, they would enjoy going to the office.”

While many are praising the company, some are angry over delayed projects and customers’ money being stuck. One user wrote, “Our homes were supposed to be delivered in 2023. They have taken 95 per cent of the payment but haven’t delivered the project, and now they’re using our money for foreign trips.” Social media is seeing a mix of joyful and angry reactions.