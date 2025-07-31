Nowadays, every organisation is trying its best to improve work culture by organising various competitions within the office and more. Some still follow the work-from-home culture, while others are making unusual decisions to promote relaxation at the workplace. But one news story that has captured the spotlight and become a hot topic of discussion is a company policy that has sparked a storm on social media.

The reason? It’s unique ‘masturbat*on break’ system.

Social media is flooded with reactions after the decision went viral. Some users are overjoyed, while others are calling it “extra bold.” Memes and funny comments are pouring in.

Companies around the world are introducing different kinds of policies for their employees. Sometimes, certain policies become talking points far beyond the workplace. On social media, a Swedish company named Erika Lust Films has launched a one-of-a-kind workplace policy: employees are given a 30-minute ‘masturbat*on break’ during working hours to help reduce stress and improve productivity.

The company’s founder, Erika Lust, says the initiative began as an experiment during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the results were so positive that it was made a permanent policy. According to reports, a dedicated ‘masturbat*on station’ has been created in the office where employees can take this break in complete privacy.

Social media users are reacting in various ways. One wrote, “There was a time when people looked for discipline, now they’re looking for deliberate chaos.” Another said, “Just don’t install a hidden camera.” A third joked, “Is this company hiring?” while another added, “What a wonderful way to relieve stress.”