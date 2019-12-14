Ever dreamt of a job where all you have to do is chill at home, maybe watch some movies, smoke some marijuana and get handsomely paid for it?

Well, an organisation called American Marijuana is looking to hire someone to smoke a plethora of cannabis products and then write their honest reviews of the items.

“The best part? You can work from the comfort of your own home,” reads the job listing.

American Marijuana, which proudly proclaims to be ‘one of the most trusted medical marijuana resources online’ is adamant that it is not a hoax and in fact the job is 100 per cent real.

“The applicant will have to write about their honest reviews and opinions of the product in the form of a blog. Moreover, they must also be comfortable in front of the camera since the job includes unboxing videos and explainer videos of how each cannabis product performs and differs from other, more notable products in the category,” reads the job description

“Every month, the lucky applicant will be shipped a box containing different brands and varieties of cannabis products every month. These products range from weed strains, vapes, edibles to CBD oils. The applicant will then test the products in person and write about their experience with the product from unboxing to everything they’ll be doing with the product,” it continued.

Succesful applicants will get a salary of $3,000 a month or Rs 2,12,068 and receive free cannabis products on top of that.

All interested candidates can apply for the job here.

PNN