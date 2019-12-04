Cuttack: The saying that ‘every challenge is an opportunity’ holds true for the couple – Kartik and Pravati Sahu – of Khannagar in the Silver City here.

Around four years ago, the Sahu couple had faced difficulties to earn livelihood. But today, Kartik and Pravati have become an example for many by scripting a success story.

The Sahu couple had a small eatery near the government ITI at Khapuria which had been helping the couple to earn a livelihood for 20 years.

However, the very sustenance of the couple and three other members of their family was pushed into uncertainty when the small eatery was demolished for road widening work around four years ago.

With no other source of income, the couple started supplying homemade roti (handmade bread) to a restaurant. Initially, they were supplying just 50 rotis per day. This has now increased exponentially to around 5,000 rotis to several eateries on a daily basis. They have also engaged four women from their neighbourhood to meet the demand for homemade roti.

“We use good quality flour for roti. Our aim is to provide quality and hygienic food to people. Four women from our locality are earning livelihood by helping us in preparing roti. We have arranged an auto-rickshaw to deliver rotis at various feasts and parties,” said Pravati.

Rita Sahu, who has been assisting the couple for quite some days, claimed that she was searching for an employment opportunity to boost her family income. “The couple has given me an opportunity to earn something for my family,” she said.

Ashis Raut, a local youth, claimed that the roti prepared by the Sahu couple is quite different from those served at hotels and restaurants. “I have been buying roti from them regularly. Sometimes, I have served the roti and other cakes prepared by the couple to my friends,” Raut said.