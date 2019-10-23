Hyderabad: It would not be irrational to suggest that there are thousands of female fans who love superstar South actor Prabhas and might be dating him in their dreams every night.

Ever since the success of Baahubali, the entire nation keeps talking about Prabhas and Rajamouli’s terrific work combination.

Among the female fans of Prabhas, who celebrates his birthday today, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, one of the most sought-after actresses in Kollywood, has revealed that she fell in ‘love’ with him.

After watching Prabhas in Baahubali, during an interview the actress said that she fell flat in love with him and if she ever wants to say ‘I Love You’ to an actor it would only be Prabhas.

“I love his style, body language, and his acting skills. The whole nation is in love with this most eligible man,” she said.

Later, this news was the most talked about on the internet.

Last year, she impressed fans with her performances in Vijay’s Sarkar and Dhanush’s Maari 2.

Varalaxmi was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Vishal for several years.

She made her debut with the Tamil film Podaa Podi (2012), portraying a London-based dancer.

Varalaxmi was born to actor Sarathkumar and Chaya 5 March 1985. Her stepmother is actress Raadhika.