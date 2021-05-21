Karachi: Well a lot of bowlers have sleepless nights ahead of bowling to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, it is the not the case for this particular fast bowler. Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammed Amir has picked Steve Smith over both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the most difficult batsman to bowl to. Mohammed Amir has called both Virat Kohli and Rohit as easy pickings. Well, he has chosen the right time to make such a statement. Amir has retired from international cricket. So it is highly unlikely that he will bowl to the two again.

Amir retired from international cricket in December, 2020 after differences with the team management. He was one of Pakistan’s star performers in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final. He dismissed both Kohli and Rohit early.

“I haven’t found it tough bowling to either. In fact, I find it easy to bowl to him (Rohit Sharma). I feel that I can get him out both ways. He struggles against the in-swinger from a left-armer and as well as against the ball that goes away early on. I may say that I find bowling to Virat slightly tougher because he revels in pressure situations. However, otherwise I’ve never found it difficult bowling to either of the two,” Amir said in an interview with ‘Cricwick’.

The left-arm pace bowler served a five-year suspension for match-fixing early last decade. He said that Australia’s Smith is the most difficult batsman to bowl to because of his different technique.

“I find it most difficult to bowl to Steve Smith. It is because his technique is very difficult [to comprehend]. He stands in such an angle that you don’t understand where to bowl to him,” Amir said. He also explained why Smith’s technique makes it difficult for bowlers to bowl to him.

“If you bowl an outswinger, he raises the bat and leaves it. If you bowl on the pads, his flick is a solid shot for him. I find his technique really difficult while bowling,” added the former Pakistan pacer.