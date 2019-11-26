The re-emergence of pacer Ishant Sharma has happened due to the advice of a former Australian fast bowler according to his long-time coach Shravan Kumar. He has been quoted as saying that Ishant Sharma’s association with former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie has done wonders to the Indian’s confidence and also improved his bowling.

Ishant Sharma finished the Bangladesh series with 13 wickets in two Tests. In the pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the tall and gangly pacer was too hot to handle for the Bangladeshi batsmen and he picked up nine wickets. He was also named man of the series.

Shravan Kumar while talking about his protégé has said that not finding a team in last year’s IPL was a huge setback for Ishant. “He felt very depressed and that is when he decided to play county cricket. He started looking for teams and finally he got a contract with Sussex where Jason Gillespie is the bowling coach,” Shravan has been quoted as saying in a vernacular daily.

Initially Ishant was cursing himself for not getting a chance in the IPL. But in the end, it turned out to be a boon for him, said Sharma.

“Coming into contact with Gillespie is the best thing that has happened to Ishant. The Australian fast bowler has taught him to be positive, has changed his wrist position while delivering the ball and has taught him the exact areas where to bowl to,” Sharma said. “The results are there for everyone to see since 2018.

It should be stated here that Ishant made his Test debut much before the likes of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in 2007. However, he never could establish his place in the side. Now, however, the Indian pace attack without the Delhi fast bowler appears like a distant dream.

Ishant Sharma is here to stay for some time now.

PNN & Agencies