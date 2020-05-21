Mumbai: If we talk about the talented and all-round heroines of the Hindi film industry, then Aditi Govitrikar’s name should definitely be up there with the best.

Aditi has worked in many Hindi films, in which her acting was highly appreciated. But before an actress, she is also a doctor. Today is her birthday. Born May 21, 1974, Aditi has made a distinct identity in the film industry.

She won the Gladrags Megamodel Contest in 1996 and the Gladrags Mrs. India in 2000, subsequently winning the Mrs. World contest in 2001. Aditi remains the first and the only Indian woman to have won the Mrs. World title.

She ventured into the modeling world and worked in several music videos and commercials. But there was a big jump in her modeling career when she won the title of Mrs. World in 2001. After this, Aditi never looked back again. There was a time when Aditi was flooded with brands and endorsements.

Aditi continued modeling and also appeared in minor roles in a number of Hindi and South Indian films. She has acted in the Hindi TV serial Ye Meri Life Hai and participated in reality television series such Fear Factor – Khatron Ke Khiladi (2008), hosted by Akshay Kumar, and in the reality television series, Bigg Boss (Season 3).

Aditi then went on to work in many more films including Baaz, Paheli, De Dana Dan, Bheya Fry 2 and Hum Tum Aur Shabana, but in these films, Aditi received short roles, due to which she did not get a chance to show his acting skills.

Aditi never wanted to enter the acting field. She dreamt of being a doctor and to pursue a career in medicine. Perhaps this is why despite being a successful model and actress, she obtained an MBBS degree and became a doctor.

During her medical studies, Aditi met Muffajal Lakdawala, a medical senior. The two got married after dating each other for a few years.

The couple married in 1998 under both civil and Muslim law and after her conversion to Islam, she took the name Sarah Lakdawala. They have a daughter Kiara, who was born in 1999. The couple had another baby in May 2007.

She is now divorced from Muffazal Lakdawala.