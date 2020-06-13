Mumbai: Today is the birthday of Hindi film superstar Disha Patani who turned 27.

Tiger Shroff’s rumored girlfriend Disha often hits the headlines for her revealing photos which she shares on her Instagram account. On Disha’s birthday, let us tell you some interesting stories related to her.

Disha made her Hindi film debut with Sushant Singh in MS Dhoni the Untold Story (2016) in which she managed to impress the audience with her acting. Before making her Hindi film debut, Disha appeared in the Telugu film Loafer. After this, she appeared in a music video called Befikra along with Tiger Shroff which was produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and composed by Meet Bros. Later, she featured in Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga along with Sonu Sood.

In an interview Disha revealed had that she dropped her studies to fulfill her acting dreams. Disha landed in Mumbai with just Rs 500 in her pocket.

Disha is a great dancer. Ranbir Kapoor was Disha’s biggest crush. While going to school every day, Disha used to drive her scooty from the same path where Ranbir’s posters were placed.

Disha used to date TV actor Parth Samthaan. The two were in a relationship for a year before separating. However, the reason for their breakup was not revealed.

Disha gifted herself in 2017 a house named ‘Little Hut’ in Bandra. She bought the house for a whopping Rs 5 crore.