Mumbai: “Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai” actor Hitanshu Jinsi will play lord Vishnu in the TV show “Vighnaharta Ganesh “.

“I was keen on playing a mythological character like lord Vishnu. It was in my bucket list. It is very different character from what I have played earlier and every actor wants to play something different and challenging in each show,” he said.

The actor said he would do his best to be accepted in the role of the deity.

“People love such spiritual roles and connects with the audience. They idolise and have so many expectations. So it’s going to be a challenge for me. I will try my best to bring justice to the character. I haven’t watched this show and I think audiences are smarter now and if someone is putting the effort, audience will surely accept him,” he said.

The role was earlier played by actor Kuldeep Singh.